ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.