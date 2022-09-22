ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.5% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,853,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,279,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,247,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,631,000 after buying an additional 272,021 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,178,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,492,000 after buying an additional 200,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,781,000.

Shares of IXUS opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average is $60.32. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $74.28.

