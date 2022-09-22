EscoinToken (ELG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $156.52 Million

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, EscoinToken has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One EscoinToken coin can now be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00016136 BTC on exchanges. EscoinToken has a market cap of $156.52 million and $1.51 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EscoinToken Profile

EscoinToken’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 coins. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @EsCoinICO. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

