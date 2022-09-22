Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Equity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equity Bancshares to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $31.30 on Thursday. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $503.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.21 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $292,315.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,513.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $292,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,513.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $167,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,034.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,903,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 18.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.