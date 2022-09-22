EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.26

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.26 and last traded at $40.36, with a volume of 3786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.61.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,406,000 after purchasing an additional 126,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 22.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,865,000 after purchasing an additional 376,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 530,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

