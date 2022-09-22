EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $145,560.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00128944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.74 or 0.00544198 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00895976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol launched on August 31st, 2020. EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. EpiK Protocol’s official website is www.epik-protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EpiK Protocol envisions building a decentralized KG using blockchain technology to expand the horizons of today's AI technology, tapping on the decentralized storage technology which originated from Filecoin, uniquely designed Token Economy which ensures fair incentives, Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO ) to ensure trusted governance, and Decentralized Financial Technology (DeFi) for reliable financial capabilities. Thus, creating a trusted, multi-party collaboration platform where all trusted contributors are rewarded fairly.”

