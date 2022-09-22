Emercoin (EMC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,137.00

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $845,215.86 and approximately $7,137.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,849,362 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising.Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity.Coin added by @”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

