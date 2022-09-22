Elysian (ELS) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week

Elysian (ELS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Elysian has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $7.57 million and $268,835.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00014262 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Elysian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

