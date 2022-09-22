Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Trading 2.7% Higher

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $207.18 and last traded at $207.18. 294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.71.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 96.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

