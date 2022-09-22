Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.11–$0.09 EPS.
ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.15.
NYSE ESTC traded down $3.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.28. 22,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.48. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 51.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
