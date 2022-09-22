Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Ekso Bionics Price Performance
EKSO stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.16. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. 12.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
Further Reading
