Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 6%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.07. 4,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,533,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $915.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.04.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 580.16% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1578.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 178,608 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 113,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

