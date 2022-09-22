Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,833. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.47.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on EMN. Barclays cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.53.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 431.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $148,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 36.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
