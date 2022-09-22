Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,833. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.47.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. Barclays cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 431.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $148,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 36.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.