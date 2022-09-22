E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Sees Large Volume Increase

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 63,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,714,857 shares.The stock last traded at $6.51 and had previously closed at $6.66.

E2open Parent Stock Down 6.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.38 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,100.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $550,295 over the last 90 days. 5.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 99.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.