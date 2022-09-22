e-Gulden Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $43.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 9% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $820,247.94 and $43.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00023364 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00276634 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000975 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001065 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002809 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002566 BTC.
- MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002374 BTC.
- Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00032295 BTC.
- Monavale (MONA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $778.19 or 0.04219344 BTC.
e-Gulden Coin Profile
e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,592 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,435 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.
Buying and Selling e-Gulden
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars.
