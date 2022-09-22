Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 million, a PE ratio of -59,030.00 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.62.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.