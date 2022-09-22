Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.41

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.41 and last traded at C$12.41, with a volume of 37839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.90.

Dye & Durham Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$837.49 million and a P/E ratio of 37.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.47.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

