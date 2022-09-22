Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.00 million-$705.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.30 million.

Duluth Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ DLTH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.89. 3,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $206.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. Duluth has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Duluth by 282.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duluth in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Duluth by 58.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Duluth in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

