Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s current price.

DUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.54. 50,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,168. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.52 and its 200-day moving average is $108.92. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

