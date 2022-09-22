Dudley & Shanley Inc. Sells 5,120 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Ryan Specialty comprises approximately 4.1% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Ryan Specialty worth $18,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

RYAN stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.58. 15,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,938. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.38 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.84 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 50.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

