Dudley & Shanley Inc. Sells 10,325 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lessened its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the quarter. ABM Industries makes up about 5.0% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of ABM Industries worth $22,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,329,000 after buying an additional 202,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,480,000 after buying an additional 57,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,554,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABM shares. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

ABM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,330. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.04. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

