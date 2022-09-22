Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $31.58 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 7.1% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $31,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after buying an additional 1,172,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,842,000 after purchasing an additional 98,794 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in AON by 102.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in AON by 27.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,267 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,464,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,392,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AON stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $271.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.09.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.82.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.