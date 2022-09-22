Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,194 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51,568 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 49,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $64.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75.

