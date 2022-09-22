Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 828.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,269,000 after buying an additional 524,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $104.13. 229,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,258. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.89 and a 52 week high of $117.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.28.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

