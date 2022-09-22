Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $158,000 Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 912.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 4,935,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,697 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,290,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $13,336,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $8,977,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $14.06 on Thursday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

