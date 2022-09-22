Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

VWO stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,515,391. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

