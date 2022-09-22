DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $59.24

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.24 and last traded at $59.45, with a volume of 51380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSDVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DSV A/S from 1,450.00 to 1,470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on DSV A/S from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DSV A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,500.00.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.