Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
Dream Industrial REIT Price Performance
Dream Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$8.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.49.
Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$89.96 million for the quarter.
About Dream Industrial REIT
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.
