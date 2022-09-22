Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.27

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.27 and last traded at C$11.29, with a volume of 171846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIR.UN. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.25.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38. The company has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

