DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up 2.5% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $17,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,877,000 after buying an additional 35,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,991,000 after purchasing an additional 154,748 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,959 shares in the company, valued at $12,470,955.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $826,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,582,736.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,470,955.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,034 shares of company stock worth $8,462,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

DoorDash stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 26,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,247. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

