Domani Wealth LLC Sells 5,783 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IWS stock opened at $102.67 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.72 and its 200 day moving average is $110.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

