Domani Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 20,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $104.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.92.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

