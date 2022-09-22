Domani Wealth LLC Has $818,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 314,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $163.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

