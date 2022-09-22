Domani Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Domani Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

