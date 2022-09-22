Domani Wealth LLC Buys 212 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 162,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 120,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 226.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

