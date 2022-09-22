Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.91

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 1853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DSEY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $715.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.09 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Diversey by 110.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diversey during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Diversey during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

