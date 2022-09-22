Diligent Investors LLC Sells 525 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 137,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after buying an additional 119,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE IBM opened at $126.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

