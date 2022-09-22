Digix Gold Token One Day Volume Reaches $22.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $734,630.35 and approximately $22.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for $13.45 or 0.00070580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005426 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,443.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00062514 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011202 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005421 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00063858 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars.

