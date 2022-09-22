DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $15.38. DigitalBridge Group shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 13,312 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Marc C. Ganzi purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $487,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DigitalBridge Group news, COO Liam Stewart purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,031.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc C. Ganzi acquired 32,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $487,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,358.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 44,457 shares of company stock worth $587,395. 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

