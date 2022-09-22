Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWACU) Trading Down 12.2%

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) were down 12.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 2,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 7,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Digital World Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64.

Get Digital World Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Digital World Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital World Acquisition stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) by 641.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Digital World Acquisition were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of SaaS and technology, and the fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.