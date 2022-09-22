Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $7.13 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $7.13 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $26.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.08 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $128.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 46.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

