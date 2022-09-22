dHedge DAO Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $193,950.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO launched on September 10th, 2020. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,915,079 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode.With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process.”

