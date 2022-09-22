DGPayment One Day Volume Reaches $602,044.00 (DGP)

DGPayment (DGP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, DGPayment has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DGPayment coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. DGPayment has a market cap of $419,481.77 and approximately $602,044.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00132744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00726391 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00862418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DGPayment Coin Profile

DGPayment launched on July 27th, 2020. DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. DGPayment’s official website is dgpaytech.com. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. DGPayment’s official message board is dgpaytech.com/blog.

DGPayment Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DGPayment is a global payment processor created for business owners of small to medium enterprises, eCommerce, and every participant of the blockchain industry.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DGPayment should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DGPayment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

