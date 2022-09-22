DFSocial Gaming Hits Market Cap of $82,116.72 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $82,116.72 and $3.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00131732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00721084 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.10 or 0.00873524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on September 29th, 2021. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DFSocial Gaming is https://reddit.com/r/DFSocial_Gaming and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DFSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaming Throught eh blockchain:DFSocial is the gaming platform where anyone can earn even if you're not a gamer. Users can benefit from sponsoring skilled gamers and keep earning with Staking, Farming, Predictors and many more.On their platforms, any gamer will be able to monetize their skills in monthly organized tournaments. DFSocial Gaming currently supports 10 of the most popular games: League of Legends, Brawl Stars, Valorant, Rocket League & FIFA, CS GO, Poker, Minecraft, Call of Duty, and Chess.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.