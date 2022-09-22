Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.78

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 259336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

DPSGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.50 ($53.57) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €40.00 ($40.82) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €50.50 ($51.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €60.00 ($61.22) to €54.75 ($55.87) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

