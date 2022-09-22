Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.62 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.04). Approximately 5,673,302 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,377,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.04).

Deltic Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 30.42 and a quick ratio of 30.42. The company has a market capitalization of £53.08 million and a P/E ratio of -39.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.05.

Deltic Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020. Deltic Energy Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.