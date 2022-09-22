DefiCliq Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (CLIQ)

DefiCliq (CLIQ) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One DefiCliq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DefiCliq has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $34,526.00 worth of DefiCliq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DefiCliq has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DefiCliq Profile

DefiCliq was first traded on November 11th, 2020. DefiCliq’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins. DefiCliq’s official Twitter account is @deficliq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DefiCliq is www.deficliq.com. DefiCliq’s official message board is deficliq.medium.com.

DefiCliq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DefiCliq is a company that provides both collateralized and uncollateralized loans in both p2p and traditional ways, with more features like DAO (off-chain governance), staking, interoperability in one place as a Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DefiCliq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DefiCliq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DefiCliq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

