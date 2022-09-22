DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $3.66 million and $629,282.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,631,124 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance/#/home.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature.”

