DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $607,955.00

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. DeFi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $41.92 million and approximately $607,955.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be bought for $74.99 or 0.00400844 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,708.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00061711 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011043 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00063238 BTC.

About DeFi Pulse Index

DeFi Pulse Index is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

