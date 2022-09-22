Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.6% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $32,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Deere & Company by 614.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.6 %

DE stock opened at $349.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

